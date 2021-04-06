Global Steel Round Bars Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Steel Round Bars analysis, which studies the Steel Round Bars industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Steel Round Bars Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Steel Round Bars by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Steel Round Bars will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Steel Round Bars market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 41420 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Steel Round Bars market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48350 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Round Bars, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Round Bars market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Round Bars companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Steel Round Bars Includes:

ArcelorMittal

NSSMC

Shandong Iron& Steel

CITIC Special Steel

Lingyuan Iron& Steel

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Hanggang

Georgsmarienhütte GmbH

Riva Group

Grupo Simec

Tata Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

JFE Steel

Sidenor

OVAKO

Saarstahl

Dongbei Special Steel

Outokumpu

SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Steel Annahütte

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Forged Steel Round Bars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Transportation and Automotive

Industrial Application

Construction

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

