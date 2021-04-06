Global Indium Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Indium analysis, which studies the Indium industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Indium Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Indium by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Indium will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Indium market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 429 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Indium market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 542.3 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Indium, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Indium market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Indium companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Indium Includes:

Korea Zinc

Dowa

Asahi Holdings

Teck

Umicore

Nyrstar

YoungPoong

PPM Pure Metals GmbH

Doe Run

China Germanium

Guangxi Debang

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Huludao Zinc Industry

China Tin Group

GreenNovo

Yuguang Gold and Lead

Zhuzhou Keneng

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium

In 2018, primary indium accounts for about 45.5% production share.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

ITO

Semiconductor

Solder and Alloys

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

