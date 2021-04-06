Global Scandium Oxide Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Scandium Oxide analysis, which studies the Scandium Oxide industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Scandium Oxide Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Scandium Oxide by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Scandium Oxide.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Scandium Oxide will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Scandium Oxide market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 62 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Scandium Oxide market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 72 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Scandium Oxide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Scandium Oxide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Scandium Oxide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Scandium Oxide Includes:
Rusal
Stanford Materials
Metallica Minerals
Platina Resources
Scandium International Mining
DNI Metals
Great Western Minerals Group
Intermix-Met
CODOS
Hunan Oriental Scandium
Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)
CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
Ganzhou Kemingrui
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Scandium Oxide 99.90%
Scandium Oxide 99.99%
Scandium Oxide 99.999%
Scandium Oxide 99.9995%
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Aluminum-Scandium Alloys
High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps
Lasers
SOFCs
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
