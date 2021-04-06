Global Luggage Bag Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Luggage Bag analysis, which studies the Luggage Bag industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Luggage Bag Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Luggage Bag by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Luggage Bag.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Luggage Bag will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Luggage Bag market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 15210 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Luggage Bag market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20840 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luggage Bag, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luggage Bag market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luggage Bag companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Luggage Bag Includes:
Samsonite
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Delsey
Briggs & Riley
Rimowa
Travelpro
Tommy Hilfiger
Victorinox
Olympia
Fox Luggage
Skyway
Traveler’s Choice
ACE
Diplomat
EMINENT
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Hard Luggage Bags
Soft Luggage Bags
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Specialist Retailers
Hypermarkets
E-Commerce
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
