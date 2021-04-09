Global Duty Free Retailing Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Duty Free Retailing analysis, which studies the Duty Free Retailing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Duty Free Retailing Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Duty Free Retailing by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Duty Free Retailing.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Duty Free Retailing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Duty Free Retailing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 63760 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Duty Free Retailing market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 117430 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Duty Free Retailing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Duty Free Retailing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Duty Free Retailing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Duty Free Retailing Includes:

Dufry

Lagardère Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Free Group

Dubai Duty Free

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty Free

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

Tobacco & Cigarettes

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Airports

Onboard Aircraft

Seaports

Train Stations

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

