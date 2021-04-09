Global Plywood Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Plywood analysis, which studies the Plywood industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Plywood will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Plywood market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 72370 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Plywood market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 79850 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plywood, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plywood market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plywood companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Plywood Includes:

UPM

SVEZA

Georgia-Pacific

Samkotimber

West Fraser

Greenply Industries

Metsa Wood

Rimbunan Hijau

Samling

Syktyvkar plywood mill

Weyerhaeuser

Swanson Group

Potlatch Corporation

Roseburg

Demidovo plywood mill

Columbia Forest Products

Penghong

Xingang

DeHua

Shengyang

Happy Group

Luli

King Coconut

Ganli

Xuzhou Guanfei Wood

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Softwood Plywood

Hardwood Plywood

Tropical Plywood

Aircraft Plywood

Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)

Flexible Plywood

Marine Plywood

Other Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Furniture Industry

Interior Decoration

Engineering and Construction

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

