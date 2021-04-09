Global Plywood Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Plywood analysis, which studies the Plywood industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Plywood Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Plywood by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Plywood.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Plywood will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Plywood market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 72370 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Plywood market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 79850 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plywood, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Plywood market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Plywood companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Plywood Includes:
UPM
SVEZA
Georgia-Pacific
Samkotimber
West Fraser
Greenply Industries
Metsa Wood
Rimbunan Hijau
Samling
Syktyvkar plywood mill
Weyerhaeuser
Swanson Group
Potlatch Corporation
Roseburg
Demidovo plywood mill
Columbia Forest Products
Penghong
Xingang
DeHua
Shengyang
Happy Group
Luli
King Coconut
Ganli
Xuzhou Guanfei Wood
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Softwood Plywood
Hardwood Plywood
Tropical Plywood
Aircraft Plywood
Decorative Plywood (Overlaid Plywood)
Flexible Plywood
Marine Plywood
Other Types
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Furniture Industry
Interior Decoration
Engineering and Construction
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
