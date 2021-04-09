Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the 1,2-Propylene Glycol analysis, which studies the 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of 1,2-Propylene Glycol will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 3551.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market will register a 1.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3808.5 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 1,2-Propylene Glycol, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by 1,2-Propylene Glycol companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Includes:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

Sumitomo Chem

Asahi Kasei

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua

CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

Hi-tech Spring Chem

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chem

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Industrial Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Food Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

