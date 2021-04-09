Global Bunker Fuel Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Bunker Fuel analysis, which studies the Bunker Fuel industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Bunker Fuel will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Bunker Fuel market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 139210 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Bunker Fuel market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183550 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Bunker Fuel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Bunker Fuel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Bunker Fuel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Bunker Fuel Includes:

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Chemoil

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Bright Oil

BP

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Lukoil-Bunker

Total Marine Fuel

Gazpromneft

China Changjiang Bunker

Southern Pec

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

