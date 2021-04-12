Global Steel Roofing Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Steel Roofing analysis, which studies the Steel Roofing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Steel Roofing Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Steel Roofing by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Steel Roofing.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Steel Roofing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Steel Roofing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7712.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Steel Roofing market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9516.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Steel Roofing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Steel Roofing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Steel Roofing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Steel Roofing Includes:

CertainTeed Roofing

Tata Steel Europe

NCI Building Systems

Kingspan Group

BlueScope Steel Limited

Fletcher Building

Nucor Building Systems

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

The OmniMax International

Safal Group

Isopan S.p.A.

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal

Carlisle SynTec Systems

Firestone Building Products

Chief Industries

Ideal Roofing

Bilka

ATAS International

Interlock Roofing

Drexel Metals Inc

Headwaters Inc

Singer-Ruser (HZ) Building Materials Tech

EDCO

Reed’s Metals

Hangzhou Tianjing Building Materials Company

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Corrugated Steel Panels

Steel Shingles and Shakes

Stone-coated Steel Tiles

Standing Seam

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

