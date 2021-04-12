Global Fiberglass Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Fiberglass analysis, which studies the Fiberglass industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Fiberglass Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Fiberglass by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Fiberglass will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Fiberglass market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 8013 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Fiberglass market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9579.3 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Fiberglass, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Fiberglass market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Fiberglass companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Fiberglass Includes:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

