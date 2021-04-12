Global Parachutes Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Parachutes analysis, which studies the Parachutes industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Parachutes Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Parachutes by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Parachutes.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Parachutes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Parachutes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1012 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Parachutes market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1243.7 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Parachutes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Parachutes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Parachutes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Parachutes Includes:

IrvinGQ

Zodiac Aerospace

AVIC

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

BRS Aerospace

Fujikura Parachute

Performance Designs

VITAL Parachute

Mills Manufacturing

Vertical do Ponto

Complete Parachute

FXC Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Round Parachute

Ram Air Parachute

Belt and Ring Parachute

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Military

Civil

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

