Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Silica Aerogel Blanket will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Silica Aerogel Blanket market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 433.1 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Silica Aerogel Blanket market will register a 13.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 707.9 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Silica Aerogel Blanket, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Silica Aerogel Blanket market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Silica Aerogel Blanket companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Silica Aerogel Blanket Includes:

Aspen Aerogels

Cabot Corporation

Aerogel Technologies

Nano High-Tech

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Jios Aerogel Corporation

Guizhou Aerospace

Shenzhen Aerogel Technology

Aerogel UK

Xiamen Nameite

IBIH

Jinna Tech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 5mm Thickness

5mm to 10 mm Thickness

Above 10mm Thickness

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Building Insulation

Oil & Gas Consumables

Transportation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

