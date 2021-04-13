Global Adventure and Safari Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Adventure and Safari analysis, which studies the Adventure and Safari industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Adventure and Safari Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Adventure and Safari by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Adventure and Safari.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Adventure and Safari will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Adventure and Safari market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1067.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Adventure and Safari market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1462.8 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Adventure and Safari, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Adventure and Safari market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Adventure and Safari companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Adventure and Safari Includes:

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Cox & Kings Ltd

Scott Dunn

Backroads

Al Tayyar

Travcoa

Zicasso

Tauck

Butterfield & Robinson

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Island

Landscape

Polar Region

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

