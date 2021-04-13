Global Desiccant Wheel Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Desiccant Wheel analysis, which studies the Desiccant Wheel industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Desiccant Wheel will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Desiccant Wheel market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 149.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Desiccant Wheel market will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 202.2 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Desiccant Wheel, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Desiccant Wheel market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Desiccant Wheel companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Desiccant Wheel Includes:

Seibu Giken

Proflute

Trane

FläktGroup SEMCO

Airxchange

NovelAire

NICHIAS Corporation

Rotor Source

DRI

Puresci

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Silica Gel Desiccant Wheel

Molecular Sieve Desiccant Wheel

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Electronics

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

