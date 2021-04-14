Global Expandable Graphite Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Expandable Graphite analysis, which studies the Expandable Graphite industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Expandable Graphite will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Expandable Graphite market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 134.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Expandable Graphite market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 177.1 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Expandable Graphite, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Expandable Graphite market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Expandable Graphite companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Expandable Graphite Includes:

SGL Carbon

Xincheng Graphite

GrafTech

National de Grafite

Jinhui Graphite

Tianfeng Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Asbury Carbons

Jinxing Graphite

Durrans Group

AMG(GK)

Maas Graphite

Tianheda Graphite

Haida Graphite

Nippon Graphite

Braide Graphite

HP Materials Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers:

KP Type

Low S Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

