Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Ultrasonic Flaw Detector will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 291.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 371.4 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ultrasonic Flaw Detector companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Includes:

Baker Hughes (GE)

Olympus

Sonatest

Sonotron NDT

Karldeutsch

Proceq

Zetec

Kropus

Centurion NDT

Nova Instruments(NDT Systems)

Hitachi Power Solutions

Modsonic

Ryoden Shonan Electronics Corporation

KJTD

Novotest

Dakota Ultrasonics

Mitech

Siui

Nantong YouLian

Doppler

Suzhou Fuerte

Wuhan Zhongke Innovation

RDM

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Conventional Ultrasonic Flaw instruments

Phased Array Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

TOFD Ultrasonic Flaw Detector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Energy

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing and Machinery

Automotive

Railways

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

