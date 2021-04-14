Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Horizontal Directional Drilling analysis, which studies the Horizontal Directional Drilling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Horizontal Directional Drilling by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Horizontal Directional Drilling.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Horizontal Directional Drilling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Horizontal Directional Drilling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 753.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Horizontal Directional Drilling market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 862.6 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Horizontal Directional Drilling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Horizontal Directional Drilling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Horizontal Directional Drilling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Includes:

Charles Machine Works

XCMG

Vermeer

Goodeng Machine

Herrenknecht AG

Dilong

Drillto

DW/TXS

CHTC JOVE

Huanghai

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Guangxi Huali

Barbco

Terra

Prime Drilling

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Sypply and Sewer Network

Power Industry

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

