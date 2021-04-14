Global Powder Coatings Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Powder Coatings analysis, which studies the Powder Coatings industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Powder Coatings Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Powder Coatings by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Powder Coatings.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Powder Coatings will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Powder Coatings market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Powder Coatings market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Powder Coatings, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Powder Coatings market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Powder Coatings companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Powder Coatings Includes:

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

Valspar Corporation

RPM International

Masco

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzonobel

TIGER Drylac

3M

Valresa

TITAN Powder Coatings

Teknos

ST Powder Coatings

Sniezka

Ripol

RIH

Pulverit

Protech-Oxyplast

Plastcoat

Jotun Powder Coatings

Inver

Industrias Químicas Iris

IGP

FreiLacke

Europolveri

Ecopolifix

CWS

CIN

Arsonsisi

ADAPTA COLOR

ACG Industries

American Powder Coatings

IFS Coatings

Allnex

Cardinal Paint

Whitford Corp

Forrest Technical Coatings

Prismatic Powders

Vogel Paint

Trimite Powders

Midwest Industrial Coatings (MICI)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Thermoset Powder Coating

Thermoplastic Powder Coating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Indoor Application

Outdoor/Architectural Application

Automotive Industry

Appliance & Housewares

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

