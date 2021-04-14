Global Crop Protection Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Crop Protection analysis, which studies the Crop Protection industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Crop Protection Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Crop Protection by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Crop Protection.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Crop Protection will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Crop Protection market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 68810 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Crop Protection market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 68810 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Crop Protection, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Crop Protection market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Crop Protection companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Crop Protection Includes:

Syngenta

Bayer (Monsanto)

BASF

Corteva Agriscience

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group

Rallis India

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

