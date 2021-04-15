Global Frozen Potatoes Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Frozen Potatoes analysis, which studies the Frozen Potatoes industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Frozen Potatoes Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Frozen Potatoes by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Frozen Potatoes.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Frozen Potatoes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Frozen Potatoes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 11210 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Frozen Potatoes market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14780 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Frozen Potatoes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Frozen Potatoes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Frozen Potatoes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Frozen Potatoes Includes:
McCain Foods
Lamb Weston
Simplot Foods
Aviko Group
Kraft Heinz
Agristo
Cavendish Farms
Farm Frites
General Mills
Nomad Foods
Ardo
Pizzoli
Landun
Goya Foods
Seneca Foods
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Frozen Potatoes Chips
Non-chips
Chips is estimated to arrive 78.62% in 2020.
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Household
Others
QSR occupied 50.98% market share.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
