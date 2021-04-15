Global Electric Motor Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Electric Motor analysis, which studies the Electric Motor industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Electric Motor Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Electric Motor by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Electric Motor.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Electric Motor will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Electric Motor market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 126650 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Electric Motor market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 147250 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electric Motor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Electric Motor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Electric Motor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Electric Motor Includes:

Nidec

Siemens

ABB

Denso

Hitachi

Regal Beloit

GE

Bosch

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Toshiba

Franklin Electric

Johnson Electric

Broad-Ocean

Ametek

Allied Motion

Market Segment by Type, covers:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

