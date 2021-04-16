Global Travel Insurance Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Travel Insurance analysis, which studies the Travel Insurance industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Travel Insurance Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Travel Insurance by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Travel Insurance will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Travel Insurance market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 18960 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Travel Insurance market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24420 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Travel Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Travel Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Travel Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Travel Insurance Includes:

Allianz

Munich Re Group

AIG

Assicurazioni Generali

Prudential

ACE&Chubb

Manulife

UnitedHealthcare Global

Mapfre

AXA

Tokio Marine Holdings

China Pacific insurance

Hanse Merkur

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

People’s insurance company of China

China Life

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Medical Expense

Property Damage

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

