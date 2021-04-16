Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Pharmaceutical Equipment analysis, which studies the Pharmaceutical Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Pharmaceutical Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Pharmaceutical Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 35660 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Equipment market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 44170 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pharmaceutical Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pharmaceutical Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pharmaceutical Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Includes:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Bosch

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shinwa

ACG

Tofflon

Bausch+Stroebel

GEA

Truking

Chinasun

Bohle

Sejong Pharmatech

SK Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Others

In terms of type, preparation machinery accounted for the highest proportion of revenue, about 27.86% in 2017.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical Company

Others

The pharmaceutical company holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 97.08% of the market share in 2017.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

