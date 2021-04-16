Global Battery Charging IC Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Battery Charging IC analysis, which studies the Battery Charging IC industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Battery Charging IC Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Battery Charging IC by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Battery Charging IC.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Battery Charging IC will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Battery Charging IC market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 621.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Battery Charging IC market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 711.3 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Battery Charging IC, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Battery Charging IC market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Battery Charging IC companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Battery Charging IC Includes:
TI
NXP
Analog Devices
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Toshiba
Vishay
STMicroelectronics
Diodes Incorporated
Microchip Technology
Maxim Integrated
Rohm
Torex
ON Semiconductor
Semtech
New Japan Radio
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Linear Battery Chargers
Switching Battery Chargers
μModule Battery Chargers
Pulse Battery Chargers
SMBus/I2C/SPI Controlled Battery Chargers
Buck/Boost Battery Chargers
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Li-Ion/Li-Polymer Battery
Lead Acid Battery
NiCd Battery
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
