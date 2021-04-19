Global Cold Chain Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Cold Chain analysis, which studies the Cold Chain industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Cold Chain Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Cold Chain by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Cold Chain.
Get More Information on this Report：
https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/42888/cold-outlook
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Cold Chain will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cold Chain market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 220670 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 356750 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cold Chain, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cold Chain market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cold Chain companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Cold Chain Includes:
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Coöperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Browse the Full Research Report at:
https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/42888/cold-outlook
Related Information:
North America Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
United States Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
Europe Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
EMEA Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
Global Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
China Cold Chain Growth 2021-2026
Customization Service of the Report :
LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.
Contact US
LP INFORMATION
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)
Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 369 City of Industry, CA 91748 US
Website: https://www.lpinformationdata.com