Global Cold Chain Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Global “Cold Chain Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Cold Chain by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Cold Chain.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Cold Chain will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cold Chain market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 220670 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Cold Chain market will register a 12.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 356750 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cold Chain, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cold Chain market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cold Chain companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Cold Chain Includes:

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

