Global Die Bonder Equipment Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Global "Die Bonder Equipment Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Die Bonder Equipment by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Die Bonder Equipment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Die Bonder Equipment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 768.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Die Bonder Equipment market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 784.6 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Die Bonder Equipment, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Die Bonder Equipment market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Die Bonder Equipment companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Die Bonder Equipment Includes:

Besi

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Kulicke & Soffa

Palomar Technologies

Shinkawa

DIAS Automation

Toray Engineering

Panasonic

FASFORD TECHNOLOGY

West-Bond

Hybond

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fully Automatic Die Bonder

Semi-Automatic Die Bonder

Manual Die Bonder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

