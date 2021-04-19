Global Rubber Compound Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Rubber Compound analysis, which studies the Rubber Compound industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Rubber Compound will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Rubber Compound market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 5871.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Rubber Compound market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8076.9 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rubber Compound, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rubber Compound market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rubber Compound companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Rubber Compound Includes:

Hexpol Compounding

PHOENIX Compounding

Cooper Standard

Hutchinson

Polymer-Technik Elbe

Elastomix

AirBoss of America

Chunghe Compounding

Dongjue Silicone Group

KRAIBURG Holding GmbH

Dongguan New Orient Technology

Guanlian

American Phoenix

Haiyu Rubber

Dyna-Mix

Katosansho

TSRC

Shin-Etsu

Condor Compounds GmbH

Siamnavakam

Market Segment by Type, covers:

EPDM Compounding

SBR Compounding

BR Compounding

Natural Rubber Compounding

NBR Compounding

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Car

Building & Construction Industry

Wire & Cable

Footwear

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

