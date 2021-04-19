Global Dairy Packaging Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Dairy Packaging analysis, which studies the Dairy Packaging industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Dairy Packaging will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Dairy Packaging market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 22360 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Dairy Packaging market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25280 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Dairy Packaging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Dairy Packaging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Dairy Packaging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Dairy Packaging Includes:

Teta Laval

SIG Combibloc

Elopak

Amcor

Greatview

Qingdao Likang Packing

Stora Enso

Nippon Paper Group

Bihai

Weyerhaeuser

Xinju Feng Pack

Jielong Yongfa

International Paper

Skylong

Ecolean

Coesia IPI

Serac

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Bottles

Pouches

Cups

Cans

Carton & Boxes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Cheese

Cream

Ice Cream

Yogurt and Cultured Product

Milk

Butter

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

