Global Paragliders Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Paragliders analysis, which studies the Paragliders industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Paragliders Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Paragliders by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Paragliders will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Paragliders market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 99.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Paragliders market will register a 10.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 145.2 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Paragliders, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Paragliders market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Paragliders companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Paragliders Includes:

Advance Thun

NOVA Performance Paragliders

Sky Paragliders

Bruce Goldsmith Design

GIN Gliders

Skywalk GmbH & Co. KG

Dudek Paragliders

Mac Para

UP International

Axis

Ozone Paragliders

NZ Aerosports

ICARO Paragliders

U-TURN GMBH

Independence Paragliding

ITV Parapentes

Avic Hongguang

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single Person Paragliders

Two-person Paragliders

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Recreation & Entertainment

Sports Competition

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

