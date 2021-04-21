Global Metal Forging Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Metal Forging analysis, which studies the Metal Forging industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Metal Forging Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Metal Forging by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Metal Forging will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Metal Forging market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 65690 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Metal Forging market will register a 5.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 82200 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Forging, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Forging market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Forging companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Metal Forging Includes:

Precision Castparts Corp. (Berkshire Hathaway)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Thyssenkrupp

Nippon Steel

VSMPO-AVISMA

KOBELCO

Aichi Steel

Aubert & Duval (Eramet)

Bharat Forge

American Axle and Manufacturing (AAM)

AVIC Heavy Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

FAW

FRISA

Farinia Group

Longcheng Precision Forging

Pacific Precision Forging

Jinma Industrial Group

Mahindra Forgings Europe

Jinan Sinotruck Co.

CITIC Heavy Industries

Dongfeng Forging

Acerinox S.A.

Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries

Tongyu Heavy Industry

Wuxi Paike New Material Technology

Scot Forge Company

Xi’an Triangle Defence Incorporated Company

Brück GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Power Industry

Oil and Gas

Construction Machinery

Agriculture

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

