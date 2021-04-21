Global Siding Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Siding analysis, which studies the Siding industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Siding will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Siding market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 71640 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Siding market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 82360 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Siding, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Siding market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Siding companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Siding Includes:
Kingspan
James Hardie Industries
Etex Group
Nichiha
Arconic
Boral
Isopan S.p.A
Rockwool International
3A Composites
NCI Building Systems
Knauf
Tata Steel
Asahi Tostem
Yaret
Everite Building Products
CCJX
Ruukki Construction
Weathertex
Palagio Engineering
Metalcraft Roofing
National Cladding
Peter L Brown
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Wood Siding
Vinyl Siding
Metal Siding
Composite Siding
Fiber Cement Siding
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Infrastructure
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
