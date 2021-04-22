Global Pipe Jacking Machine Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Pipe Jacking Machine analysis, which studies the Pipe Jacking Machine industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Pipe Jacking Machine Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Pipe Jacking Machine by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Pipe Jacking Machine.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Pipe Jacking Machine will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Pipe Jacking Machine market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 417.7 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Pipe Jacking Machine market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 634 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Pipe Jacking Machine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Pipe Jacking Machine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Pipe Jacking Machine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Pipe Jacking Machine Includes:
Akkerman
mts Microtunneling Systems GmbH
Tangxing Machinery
Zhenjiang Hongyu Mechanical and Electrical Equipment
Rasa Industry
Herrenknecht Ag
China Railway Construction Heavy Industry
Realtop Heavy Industry
Spusen Machine
Yangzhou Guangxin Heavy Industry
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Earth Pressure Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine
Mud-Water Balancing Pipe Jacking Machine
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Tap Water Industry
Oil and Gas Industry
Traffic Tunnel
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
