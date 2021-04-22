Global Edge Computing Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Edge Computing analysis, which studies the Edge Computing industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

The global Edge Computing market is categorized by key players, product type, applications and regions.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Edge Computing will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Edge Computing market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6015.3 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Edge Computing market will register a 32.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 18380 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Edge Computing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Edge Computing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Edge Computing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Edge Computing Includes:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Dell

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Lenovo

Nokia

Fujitsu

Gigabyte Technology

GE

ADLINK

Advantech

Atos

Litmus Automation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware

Software and Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

