Global Non-ferrous Metal Logistics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Non-ferrous Metal Logistics will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Non-ferrous Metal Logistics market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ XX million in 2020. Over the next five years the Non-ferrous Metal Logistics market will register a XX% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ XX million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Non-ferrous Metal Logistics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Non-ferrous Metal Logistics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Non-ferrous Metal Logistics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Non-ferrous Metal Logistics Includes:

Rhenus Logistics

Darcl Logistics

Minmetals Logistics Group

Chalco

Guangdong Jushen Logistics

China Nonferrous Metal Mining

Euro-Rijn Global Logistics

Sumiko Logistics Co.，Ltd

Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation

CWT Commodity Logistics

CHANGYUEFEIPING

Metaal Transport

Mitsui & Co

OmniSource Corporation

VCK Logistics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Store

Transport

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Light Metals

Heavy Metals

Rare Metals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

