Global A2P SMS Market 2021-2026 (Impact of Covid-19) | MBlox,CLX Communications, etc.

Market segmentation

A2P SMS market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

According to our latest research, the global A2P SMS size is estimated to be USD 80210 million in 2026 from USD 70830 million in 2020, with a change XX% between 2020 and 2021. The global A2P SMS market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% for the next five years.

By Type, A2P SMS market has been segmented into：

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

By Application, A2P SMS has been segmented into:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Key Players Mentioned in the Global A2P SMS Market Research Report:

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global A2P SMS is presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level A2P SMS. For the historical and forecast period 2016 to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global A2P SMS .

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the A2P SMS is in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional A2P SMS such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The content of the learning topic includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe A2P SMS product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of A2P SMS, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of A2P SMS in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the A2P SMS competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the A2P SMS breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and A2P SMS market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe A2P SMS sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

