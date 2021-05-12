Global Oilfield Services Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Oilfield Services analysis, which studies the Oilfield Services industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Oilfield Services Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Oilfield Services by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Oilfield Services.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Oilfield Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Oilfield Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 196390 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Oilfield Services market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 256560 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Oilfield Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Oilfield Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Oilfield Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Oilfield Services Includes:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Baker Hughes (GE)

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

TechnipFMC

COSL

Archer

Expro

Trican Well Service

Basic Energy Services

Nabors

Pioneer Energy Services

Saipem

Patterson-UTI

Liberty Oilfield Services

Helmerich & Payne

Calfrac Well Services

Key Energy Services

Welltec

Transocean

Petrofrac

RPC

AlMansoori

ADES

Eurasia Drilling

KCA Deutag

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Drilling Services

Workover & Completion Services

Production Services

Processing & Separation Services

Geophysical Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Onshore

Offshore

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

