Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Polyimide and Imide Polymer will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Polyimide and Imide Polymer market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 7321.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9069 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Polyimide and Imide Polymer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Polyimide and Imide Polymer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Includes:

DUPONT

SABIC

Ube Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

SKC Kolon

Kaneka Corporation

Solvay

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

HiPolyking

Honghu Shuangma New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Sunchem New Material Co., Ltd

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Yabao Insulation Material Inc.

Shanghai Qianfeng Insulating Material Co., Ltd

RAYITEK

Liyang Hua Jing Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PAI

PEI

PI

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Electronic

Automotive

Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

