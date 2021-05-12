Global Sun Sensor Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sun Sensor analysis, which studies the Sun Sensor industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Sun Sensor Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Sun Sensor by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sun Sensor.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sun Sensor will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sun Sensor market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 23 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sun Sensor market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sun Sensor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sun Sensor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sun Sensor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Sun Sensor Includes:

NewSpace Systems

Bradford Space

Adcole Space

GOMSpace

Space Micro

CubeSpace

Antrix Corporation

Hyperion Technologies

Sputnix

German Orbital Systems

Space Inventor

Needronix

Cosats

Leonardo

LENS R&D

Crystal Space

Solar MEMS Technologies

Chang Guang Satellite

Tensor Tech

Optical Energy Technologies

Jena-Optronik GmbH

CASC – SAST Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Tech

SpaceTech GmbH

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Coarse Analog Sun Sensors

Fine Analog Sun Sensors

Digital Sun Sensors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

LEO

GEO

MEO

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

