Global White Goods Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

Global "White Goods Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global White Goods by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of White Goods will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global White Goods market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 189350 million in 2020. Over the next five years the White Goods market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 216900 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the White Goods, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the White Goods market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by White Goods companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global White Goods Includes:

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

Haier Group

Samsung Group

Electrolux

Panasonic Corporation

Midea

Sears

Bosch

Hisense

Arcelik

Meiling

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cooling-Refrigerator

Cooling-Freezer

Washing Machine-Front Load

Washing Machine-Top Load

Cooking-Freestanding Cooker

Cooking-Built-in Cooker

Cooking-Hobs

Tumble Dryers

Dishwashers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

