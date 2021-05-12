Global Needle-free Injection Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Needle-free Injection Systems analysis, which studies the Needle-free Injection Systems industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Needle-free Injection Systems Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Needle-free Injection Systems by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Needle-free Injection Systems.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Needle-free Injection Systems will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Needle-free Injection Systems market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 172.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Needle-free Injection Systems market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 211.6 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Needle-free Injection Systems, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Needle-free Injection Systems market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Needle-free Injection Systems companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Needle-free Injection Systems Includes:
Antares Pharma
Endo International plc
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Injex Pharma
National Medical Products Inc (J-Tip)
Recipharm
European Pharma Group (InsuJet)
Miracle Medical
Medical International Technology (MIT)
Akra Dermojet
PharmaJet
Portal Instruments
Crossject Medical Technology
MIKA MEDICAL
Ferring Pharmaceuticals
D’Antonio Consultants International
Lepu Medical
TECHiJET
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Reusable Injector
Single-use Injector
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Vaccine Delivery
Insulin Delivery
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
