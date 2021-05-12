Global Auto Tire Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Auto Tire analysis, which studies the Auto Tire industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global "Auto Tire Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Auto Tire by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Auto Tire.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Auto Tire will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Auto Tire market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 124040 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Auto Tire market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 153110 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Auto Tire, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Auto Tire market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Auto Tire companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Auto Tire Includes:
Bridgestone
GoodYear
Continental
Michelin
Sumitomo
Hankook
Pirelli
Yokohama
Zhongce Rubber
Toyo Tire Corporation
Cooper Tire
Apollo Tyres
KUMHO TIRES
Linglong Tire
MRF
Cheng Shin Rubber(Maxxis)
Sailun Group
Nokian Tyres
Triangle Tire Group
JK TYRE
AEOLUS TYRE
Giti
Nexen Tire
Market Segment by Type, covers:
OE Tire
Replacement Tire
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
