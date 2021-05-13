Global Onshore Floating Solar Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Onshore Floating Solar analysis, which studies the Onshore Floating Solar industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Onshore Floating Solar Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Onshore Floating Solar by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Onshore Floating Solar.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Onshore Floating Solar will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Onshore Floating Solar market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Onshore Floating Solar market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Onshore Floating Solar, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Onshore Floating Solar market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Onshore Floating Solar companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Onshore Floating Solar Includes:

Ciel and Terre International

Swimsol

Yellow Tropus Pvt. Ltd.

Adtech Systems Limited

Sungrow

EDP Group

Ocean Sun AS

Kyocera TCL Solar

Waaree Energies Ltd

ls electric

Mitsubishi

Hanwha

Akuo Energy SAS

Solar Energy Corporation of India

BayWa r.e. AG

Texel4Trading BV

NRG Island

BELECTRIC GmbH

Duke Energy

Trina Solar

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PV Modules

Lightning Protection System

Anchoring System

Inverter

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Irrigation

Hydroelectric Dam

Water Treatment

Quarry & Mining

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

