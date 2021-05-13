Global Medical AI Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Medical AI analysis, which studies the Medical AI industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “ Medical AI Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Medical AI by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Medical AI.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical AI market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2026, from $ xx million in 2020.Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical AI business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Medical AI, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Medical AI market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Medical AI companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Medical AI Includes:

Activ Surgical, Inc.

Atomwise, Inc.

Babylon Health

BenevolentAI

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Freenome

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Olive

Siemens Healthineers AG

Viz.ai, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers:

AI-Integrated Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Medical Imaging and Diagnosis

Data Management

Telemedicine

Remote Monitoring and Lifestyle Management

Robot-Assisted Surgery

Drug Discover and Clinical Trials

Virtual Assistance

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

