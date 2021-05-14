Global Neobanking Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Neobanking analysis, which studies the Neobanking industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Neobanking Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Neobanking by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Neobanking.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Neobanking will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Neobanking market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Neobanking market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Neobanking, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Neobanking market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Neobanking companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Neobanking Includes:

Atom Bank

Sopra Steria (Fidor Bank)

Monzo Bank

Movencorp

MyBank

N26 GmbH

Revolut

Simple Finance Technology Corporation

Ubank Limited

WeBank

CITIC aiBank

China Merchants Bank

China PSBC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Business Account

Savings Account

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enterprises

Personal

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

