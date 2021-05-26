Global Rare Earth Recycling Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Rare Earth Recycling analysis, which studies the Rare Earth Recycling industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Rare Earth Recycling Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Rare Earth Recycling by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Rare Earth Recycling.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Rare Earth Recycling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Rare Earth Recycling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Rare Earth Recycling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rare Earth Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rare Earth Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rare Earth Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Rare Earth Recycling Includes:

Rhodia SA

Hitachi Metals

GEM

Geomega Resources

Taiyuan Chemical Industry

Guangsheng Nonferrous Metals

Chenzhou City Jingui

Qingdao Huicheng

Huahong Technology

Shenghe Holding

China Northern Rare Earth

Lynas

Rainbow

Zhongxi Tianma New Materials Technology

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare-Earth New Materials

Mitsubishi Materials

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Light Rare Earth Recycling

Medium and Heavy Rare Earth Recycling

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Permanent Magnets

Catalyst

Glass

Ceramics

Phosphor

Alloy Manufacturing

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

