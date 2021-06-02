Global Industrial Heat Pump Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Industrial Heat Pump analysis, which studies the Industrial Heat Pump industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Industrial Heat Pump Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Automotive Inte rior and Exterior Paint by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Industrial Heat Pump.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Industrial Heat Pump will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Industrial Heat Pump market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 545.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Industrial Heat Pump market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 739.5 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Industrial Heat Pump, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Industrial Heat Pump market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Industrial Heat Pump companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Industrial Heat Pump Includes:

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Oilon

GEA Refrigeration

EMERSON

Johnson Controls

MAYEKAWA MFG

Star

OCHSNER

ENGIE Refrigeration

Friotherm

Combitherm

Frigopol

PHNIX

NKXTA

Moon Environment Technology Co., Ltd

ZHENGXU

Lingye Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd

Shandong Keling energy saving equipment Co., Ltd

Vossli

TONGYI

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 70°C

70°C – 90°C

90°C – 120°C

Over 120°C

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food

Industrial Manufacturing

Chemical

Electrical and Electronic

Petroleum Refining

Metal

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

