Global MAG Welding Torches Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of MAG Welding Torches will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global MAG Welding Torches market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 359 million in 2020. Over the next five years the MAG Welding Torches market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 447.7 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the MAG Welding Torches, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the MAG Welding Torches market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by MAG Welding Torches companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global MAG Welding Torches Includes:

ABICOR BINZEL

ESAB Group

Lincoln Electric

Panasonic Welding Systems

Fronius International

Kemppi

Tokin Corporation

Huarui Welding & Cutting Machinery

North Welding Tools Company

DINSE

SUMIG

CLOOS

Migatronic

SKS Welding Systems

Parker Torchology

EWM

Lorch

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

General Industry

Construction

Automotive

Energy Industry

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

