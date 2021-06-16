Global Data Center Construction Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Data Center Construction analysis, which studies the Data Center Construction industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Data Center Construction will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Data Center Construction market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 23610 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Data Center Construction market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36110 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Data Center Construction, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Data Center Construction market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Data Center Construction companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Data Center Construction Includes:

Whiting-Turner Contracting

Turner Construction

Holder Construction

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

HITT Contracting

STO Building Group (formerly Structure Tone)

JE Dunn Construction

Hensel Phelps

AECOM

Rogers-O’Brien Construction

Clune Construction

Gilbane

Balfour Beatty US

Mortenson Construction

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

General Construction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Finance

Internet

Telecommunications

Government

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

