Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Near-infrared Spectroscopy will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Near-infrared Spectroscopy market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 486.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 543 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Near-infrared Spectroscopy, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Near-infrared Spectroscopy market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Near-infrared Spectroscopy companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy Includes:

Thermo Fisher

Foss A/S

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Jasco

ZEUTEC

Sartorius

Yokogawa Electric

Market Segment by Type, covers:

FT-NIR

UV-Vis-NIR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

