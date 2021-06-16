Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sodium Hydroxide analysis, which studies the Sodium Hydroxide industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Sodium Hydroxide Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Sodium Hydroxide by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sodium Hydroxide.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sodium Hydroxide will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sodium Hydroxide market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 33650 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sodium Hydroxide market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40550 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Hydroxide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Hydroxide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Hydroxide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Sodium Hydroxide Includes:

DuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

