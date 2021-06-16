Global Sodium Hydroxide Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Sodium Hydroxide analysis, which studies the Sodium Hydroxide industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global “Sodium Hydroxide Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Sodium Hydroxide by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Sodium Hydroxide.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sodium Hydroxide will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sodium Hydroxide market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 33650 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sodium Hydroxide market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40550 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sodium Hydroxide, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sodium Hydroxide market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sodium Hydroxide companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Sodium Hydroxide Includes:
DuPont
OxyChem
Westlake (Axiall)
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor Ltd
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Haili Chemical
Huatai Group
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
Other
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
